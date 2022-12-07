Darrell W. Keever
1940-2022
Darrell Wesley “Buzzy” Keever, 82, of Burlington Junction, Missouri passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Worth County Convalescent Center in Grant City.
Darrell was born on June 22, 1940 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Dillard and Mable Irene (Neal) Keever. He attended school in Quitman and later enlisted in the United States Army.
He owned and operated Big “D” Construction Company and worked for Kerr McGee Petroleum Company in Oklahoma and later Jester Associates.
He married Virginia Arion Lynch and later divorced. He is survived by his children, Tina Irene Carpenter and Theresa Ann Keever; three grandchildren, Chase Wesley Carpenter, Kinston Cayde Dick and Ava Jane Keever; sister, Donna Pitts and brother, Daniel Keever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Donald Paul Keever and Dwight Allen Keever, two sisters, Doris Jean Caudill and Dorothy Keever.
Services 11 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Quitman Cemetery, Quitman, Missouri. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.