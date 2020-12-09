Darlene Townsend
1927-2020
Darlene Marie Townsend, 93 of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away December 5, 2020, at Ignite Medical Resort after a brief illness. She was born in Parnell, Missouri to William and Blanch Strauch. She grew up in Maryville, Missouri and was married to Edward Bohm Townsend Sr. for 49 years. She lived life to the fullest. In her younger years she enjoyed golf, playing cards, and entertaining. As she grew older, she enjoyed sitting in the sun, cooking for friends, and most of all spending time with her family. She had a special place in her heart for her loved ones who affectionately referred to her as “Nani”. She was always ready to teach new things, just play a game of cards, hand out advice, or just lend a listening ear. Her kindness knew no bounds she could and always did start up a conversation with anyone she came across. She always left people better than she found them.
Darlene is survived by her son Edward Bohm Townsend Jr. and daughter Yvonne Townsend Fish. Granddaughters, Heather Townsend-Macan, Ashley Pattavina, Andréa Kuenzi, Amber Riesterer, and Shannon Fish and many great -great grandchildren that were a big part of her life. She will be greatly missed.
Darlene is preceded in death by her husband Edward Bohm Townsend Sr., daughter, D’Anne Townsend, sister, Betty Lou Strauch, and parents, William and Blanch Strauch.
A celebration of life will be held in her honor in the summer of 2021 with more details forthcoming. A private entombment will be held at Ashland Mausoleum in St. Joseph under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.