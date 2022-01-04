Darla Hynes
1963-2021
Darla Hynes 58, of Olathe, Kansas formerly of Barnard, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home.
Darla was born on October 12, 1963 in Albany, Missouri to Roy David and Mary Lou (Beattie) Short. She was a 1982 graduate of South Nodaway High School and received her bachelor’s degree from DeVry Institute of Technology. She worked for the J.C. Penney Distribution Center. She was a member of the Salem Christian Church in Barnard, Missouri and the AQHA.
She married Dennis Hynes on June 22, 1985 in Maryville, Missouri. He survives of the home.
Additional survivors include her mother, Mary Lou Short; three children, Patrick (Megan) Hynes, Brandon Hynes and Amanda Hynes; two brothers, Robert (Carla) Short and David John Robert Short; three grandchildren, Jaromy, Isabelle and Brayden.
Darla was preceded in death by her father, Roy David Short, grandson, Dallas, paternal grandparents, Walter and R. Florine Short and her maternal grandparents, Clyde and Bertha Beattie.
Services 3 p.m. Saturday, January 8 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Salem Cemetery, Barnard, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.