Darell D. Hawley
1948-2021
Darell Dean Hawley, 73, of Maryville, Missouri formerly of Barnard, Missouri passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021 at his home.
Darell was born on February 8, 1948 in Maryville, Missouri to Wilbert W. and K. Jeannette (Hansen) Hawley. He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. Darell worked in school administration for many years and enjoyed deer hunting and collecting antique firearms.
He married Janet O’Connell on February 10, 1968 in Barnard, Missouri. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Doug (Kathryn) Hawley and Kristi (Michael) Wolbert; two sisters, Cheryl (Bob) Nelsen and Irene Alexander; sister-in-law, Sherry Hawley and brother-in-law, Jerry (Barb) O’Connell; grandchildren, Darell and Phelps Hawley and Mitchell and Natalie Wolbert and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne Hawley.
Mr. Hawley has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service and a private inurnment will take place at a later date in the Barnard Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Maryville Ministry Center Food Pantry.
