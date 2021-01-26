Danny Lynn Hendrickson
1945-2021
Danny Lynn Hendrickson, 75, of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Danny was born November 20, 1945 in Allendale, Missouri, son of James and Madeline Annis (Winemiller) Hendrickson. He graduated from high school in Ravenwood, Missouri. He was united in marriage to Judy “Jo” Gilbert on July 4, 1964 in Maryville. Danny served in the United States Air Force from May 16, 1963 to March 31, 1977.
He then was an over the road trucker, hauling household goods for 12 years. He continued his career in the household goods moving industry, working his way up to manager of the overseas shipping department. He was also an ordained Baptist Minister, having served at both Harmony Baptist Church in Leeton and Northern Hills Baptist Church in Warrensburg, from which he retired in May of 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Jo; three daughters: Mary Hemme of St. Louis, Missouri; Dana Morrison (Rick) of Centerview, Missouri and Sarah Smith (Mark) of Calhoun, Missouri; seven grandchildren: Kitty McDowell (Eric) of Wartburg, Tennessee; Jesse Welch (Alisha) of Warrensburg, Missouri; Jacob Welch of Warrensburg, Missouri; Kelsey Van Moorsel (Geert) of St. Louis, Missouri; Kennedy Hemme of St. Louis, Missouri; Faith Morrison of Warrensburg, Missouri and Ryan Hemme of St. Louis, Missouri; five great grandchildren: Clay McDowell of Wartburg, Tennessee; Harley McDowell of Wartburg, Tennessee; Jayden Welch of Warrensburg, Missouri; Hailey Welch of Warrensburg, Missouri and Kayson Welch of Warrensburg, Missouri; sister-in-law: Shirley Hendrickson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother: James Arthur “Art” Hendrickson.
There will be a private graveside service at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville, with Elder Doug Fritts officiating.
Military Honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Contributions may be left to Warrensburg VFW, Post #2513.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net