Daniel LeRoy Drydale
1956-2022
Daniel L. Drydale, Marshfield, Missouri, was born March 19, 1956 in Maryville, Missouri, to Paul and Betty (Pierson) Drydale. He passed away on June 25, 2022 in his home at the age of 66.
Daniel was a carpenter. He was a member of Dallas Carpenters Union. Daniel was a member of the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter, Kalrisa.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Cretia Drydale; daughter, Celeste Drydale; and two brothers, Paul Drydale, Marshfield, and George Drydale, Independence.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Bethany Cemetery, Graham, Missouri. Services will be under the direction of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.