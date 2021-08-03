Daniel Jay Bohlken
1962-2021
Daniel “Dirty” Jay Bohlken of Shawnee, Kansas, 59, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021 in Merriam, Kansas.
He was born on June 9, 1962 in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Dan graduated from Maryville High School, then from Northwest Missouri State University with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism, and from the University of Missouri, Kansas City with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. He served in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1987 and was stationed in South Korea. His original profession was in marketing but his love of wine led him to create a wine and spirits distributorship called Valley Beverage.
He is survived by his wife Kelly; children, Faith (Cameron) Nutt, and Alex Bohlken; his parents, Robert “Bob” and Mary Bohlken; Kelly’s parents, Henry and Judy Ribbing; his sister, Katy (Ed) Gumm; brother-in-law, Todd Ribbing; nephews, Bobby (Merlin) and Brandon (Abbie) Gumm.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. at the Amos Family funeral home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee KS. A Celebration of Life will be held later this year.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests making donations to Dan’s favorite radio station: Kansas City’s NPR music station, 90.9 The Bridge. https://bridge909.org/