Daniel Evan Smith
1963-2022
Daniel Evan Smith, 59, of Maryville, passed away May 2, 2022, at his home in Maryville.
Daniel was born February 21, 1963, in Big Spring, Texas. His parents are Mathew Smith and Sandra Byrne. He earned degrees from The College of William and Mary (undergraduate), The University of Virginia School of Law, and Rutgers University. He spent the majority of his early years in Northern Virginia, practicing law in Washington D.C. before moving to Maryville in 1999 to accept the position of Assistant Professor of Political Science at Northwest Missouri State University.
On November 12, 1988, in the Wren Chapel at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, he was united in marriage to Susan Elizabeth Marshall.
Daniel served as the University’s Pre-Law Advisor and was devoted to mentoring students toward careers in the law or other professions. He enjoyed a good political debate and was often called upon to provide commentary to local radio and television stations regarding local and national elections. In 2020, he earned the Northwest Tower Service Award for outstanding service to Northwest students.
Daniel’s interests included playing the piano and singing, collecting 4 leaf clovers (he had over 1000), reading, playing tennis, and expressing his extreme pride in and love for his wife and children. He was also an enthusiastic supporter of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Washington Nationals, Manchester City Soccer, and Bearcat football and basketball.
His survivors include his wife Susan of the home; his children Benjamin Smith of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Sarah Smith of Forest Park, Illinois; his parents, Mathew (Patricia) Smith of Atlanta, Georgia and Sandra (Edward) Byrne of Vienna, Virginia; his sisters, Karin (Bill) Quantrille of Acton, Massachusetts and Laurin (Jeremy) Simpson of Virginia Beach, Virginia; his step-siblings, Jaime (Alan) Stickler of Round Rock, Texas, Luke (Jana) Smith of Atlanta, Georgia and Judson Smith of Atlanta, Georgia; and numerous nephews and one niece.
Daniel Smith has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday May 15, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The service time is 2:00 p.m.
An inurnment in Virginia will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers: Memorials can be directed to the St. Francis Foundation for the Cancer Care Center.