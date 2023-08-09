Dale L. Midland
1932-2023
Dale L Midland, 90, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville.
Dale was born on August 24, 1932 in Eagle Grove, Iowa to Harry and Irene (Long) Midland. He was a graduate of Eagle Grove Iowa High School and graduated from University of Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois University. Dale served in the United States Army. He had taught at Northwest Missouri State University from 1961 until his retirement in 1995. He supported the Maryville Senior Center home delivered meals and board. He was proud to be a member of the Silver Haired Legislature for many years.
He married Patricia J. Carr on June 27, 1959 in Charles City, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 22, 2021. He was also preceded by his parents and brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Dorothy Midland.
Survivors include two sons, Mark (Louise) Midland, Virginia Beach, Virginia and Robert (Kathryn) Midland, Ft. Collins, Colorado; five grandchildren, Sean Midland, Katherine (John) Anderson, Andrew (Melissa) Midland, Alissa (Justin) Rinehart and Ethan Midland; six great-grandchildren, Lane Anderson, Eleanor Anderson, Steven Midland, Jacob Midland, Emilia Rinehart and Chiara Midland and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Midland has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Nodaway County Senior Center.