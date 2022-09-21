Dale A. Davis
1950-2022
Dale A. Davis, 72, of Maryville, passed away Thursday September 8, 2022 in Topeka, Kansas. He was born July 16, 1950 in Holt County, Missouri at the home of Emmet Fairbanks Davis. Dale graduated Stanberry RII high School May 1969 and immediately joined the Air Force. He was medically discharged in 1969 due to being injured.
Dale had two kids Hollie and Dustin. He attended various churches throughout his life. Dale enjoyed spending time outside mowing yards and spending time with his kids. Dale also enjoyed spending Friday and Saturday night at tractor pulls.
Survivors include his children, Dustin (Rayvn) Davis of Maryville, and Hollie (Tyler) Jordan of Warsaw, Missouri; five grandkids; mother Louise Johnson Kenyon of Stanberry, Missouri; brothers Darwin (Brandy) Johnson and Dalton Johnson both of Stanberry; sister Grenda Lewis of Lawson, Missouri; Step-siblings, David Johnson, Des Moines, Iowa; Georgia (Tom) May Lewis, Herman, Missouri; Renee Lee Hazelwood, Agency, Missouri; and June Llene Cline, Albany, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather Leamon Herschel Johnson (1989); grandparents Emmett & Mable Davis; step brothers Alan Dwayne Johnson (2008); Norman Johnson (2021); uncle Herbert Davis (2002) & aunt Kathleen Davis (2008); cousin Faye Davis (2018).
Graveside services will be at Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Maryville.