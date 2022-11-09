Daisy Ruth Workman
1929-2022
Daisy Workman, age 92, went to her eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Daisy was born November 15, 1929, in Maryville, Missouri to Otis and Addie Marie Schenkel from Maryville. Her grandparents were Albert and Daisy Harding from Ridgeway, Missouri.
Daisy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lester James Sr.; parents; sister, Ruby Hontz and infant brother, Otis Charles Schenkel Jr.
Daisy graduated from Maryville High School, and she also attended Northwest Missouri State, Maryville.
Daisy married her husband Lester James Sr., starting their life together in 1949, Council Bluffs, Iowa. They were blessed with two children, Charles (Patricia) Workman, Murray Kentucky, Lester James (Darla) Workman Jr. The blessings continued with the addition of five grandchildren, David (Candi) Workman, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Jennifer (Joseph) Ross, Biloxi, Mississippi, Thomas (Denise) Workman, Maryville, Christina (David) Grant, Maryville, Sarah Beth (Jacob) Smith, Atchison, Kansas; brothers, John (Sue) Schenkel, Maryville, Kenny Schenkel, Maryville, and sister, Edith Marie Robbins, St. Joseph, Missouri; 10 great-grandchildren; nine great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Daisy was a school teacher and farm wife. She was a member of the Wilcox United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #315, Burlington Jct., and a Farm Bureau President for many years.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, November 14, 2022 at Bram Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Workman Chapel Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers it was Daisy’s wish that memorials be given to The Wilcox United Methodist Church or to the Workman Chapel Cemetery.