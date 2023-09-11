D. Marie Davis
1955-2023
D. Marie Davis, 68, of Avon, Ohio; beloved wife of Jeffrey Davis for 40 years; loving mother of Sarah Bouchard (Joey), Tiffany Osborne (Tyler O’Dell), and Aaron Davis; cherished grandmother of AJ, Abbigail, Eric, Annabelle, and Mark; dear sister of Les Hill (Marge), the late Bill Hill and the late Sonny Hill, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Christ Church Westshore Building Fund, 726 Avon Belden Rd, Avon Lake OH 44012.
Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd, Avon Lake OH 44012. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Westshore, 726 Avon Belden Rd, Avon Lake OH 44012.
Full obituary available at www.buschcares.com440.933.3202.