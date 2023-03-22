Curtis Lee Finney
1961-2023
Curtis Lee Finney, age 61, of Saint Peters, Missouri passed away on March 6, 2023.
Curt was born in Maryville, Missouri in 1961, son to DeWitt and Joan Finney. Beloved husband of 42 years to Ellen Finney, cherished father and father-in-law to Jamie and Chad Godar, Sammy and Drew Spiegel; loveable grandfather to Liam, Finn, Jojo and Wyatt.
Curt was preceded in death by his brother, Ted Finney, and survived by his siblings Pam Marriott, Robin Pierpoint, Francis Finney, Mike Finney and Greg Finney.
Curt had a passion for aviation and worked as an aircraft mechanic for TWA/America Airlines for the majority of his career. He also loved hunting and those Montana mountains.
Curt will remain forever in our hearts. He had the gift of charm, lighting up any room he entered. His quick wit and colorful expressions would leave us rolling on the floor with laughter. Curt had the kindest soul and now his spirit is free.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 370 Lakeside Sunset Pavilion, 1000 Lakeside Park Drive, St. Peters, MO 63376 from 4 to 7 pm. Join us in sharing stories and memories of Cowboy Curt.