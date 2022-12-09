Curtis G. Lewis
1929-2022
Curtis G. Lewis, 93, of Graham, Missouri passed from this life to his eternal home Wednesday, December 7, 2022. His last days were spent at Nodaway Nursing Home surrounded by his family.
Curt was born March 17, 1929 in Guilford, Missouri to Orville and Garnet (Campbell) Lewis. He had four sisters: Charlotte (Vernon) Brown, Olive Jean (Logan) Snodderly, JoAnn (Martin) Johnson and Karen (Jim) Swan. He attended White Oak Country School and Guilford High School where he played basketball and graduated in 1948. After graduation he moved to St. Joseph to work in a packing plant and played minor league basketball.
In July 1951, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Following boot camp in Camp Pendleton, California, he came home and married Doris C. Hart of Skidmore whom he had met at high school basketball games. After the wedding, they returned to California where they lived until he was deployed to Korea. In June of 1952 he was wounded in active duty. He returned to the states and spent several months in the Great Lakes Naval Hospital. He was honorably discharged in December 1952.
Curt became a certified electrician, working in the Maryville area before moving to Skidmore to farm with his father-in-law. In 1968, he and Doris moved their family to Graham where they had purchased a farm. He remained on the farm until almost 3three weeks before his passing.
He enjoyed family gatherings, friends, church family and traveling. He delighted in sharing his passion for horses with his children, grandchildren and many others.
He was preceded in death by Doris (Jan. 2018) and her parents, Johnnie and Maude (Taylor) Hart, his parents and three sisters, two brothers-in-law Don Hart and Jim (Billye) Hart. He leaves behind his daughters Teresa (Harold) Lyle of Maryville, Jane (Randy) Floyd of Gilbert, Arizona and his son Rodney (Brenda) Lewis of Graham. His legacy lives on in his grandchildren: Lewis Lyle of Barnard, Ashley (Aaron) Petty of Savannah, Tyler (Mikayla) Floyd of Chandler, Arizona, Curtis (Abi) Lewis of Graham, and Patrick (Ashley) Lewis of Graham. His great-grandchildren are: Trevor Weir, Garrett Lyle, Lettie Lyle, Dakotah Floyd, Declan Floyd, Avery Lewis, and Payton Lewis. He is also survived by his sister Karen, brother-in-law Dick (Mary Ellen) Hart, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Graham Union Church in Graham December 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. Graveside and Military services will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham. In place of a visitation the family would like to extend an invitation to family and friends to return to the church for fellowship and refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Prairie Home Cemetery or the Graham Union Church. Either memorial may be sent to 38272 State Hwy Y, Graham, MO 64455.
The Bram Funeral Home is in charge of services.