Curtis Alan Schmitt
1952-2023
Curtis Alan Schmitt, 70, passed away on Friday February 10, 2023 at Bryan Health Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska with his family by his side.
He was born April 1, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Curtis Afton and Ila Maxine Schmitt. He graduated from Maryville R-II High School in 1970 and later went on to earn his license in nursing, which became his lifelong career.
On September 29, 1973, he married the love of his life, Judy Ferguson. They showed everyone how a real and loving marriage should be. An incredible example of true love.
Four years later they welcomed their first daughter, Andrea Leigh, on June 13, 1977. She was the sweet and spoiled first born and basked in being the only child for eight peaceful years until they surprised everyone with the arrival of their second daughter, Abby Lynn, on April 11, 1985. She brought the spunk and sass that was, as she claims, missing from the family dynamics. She most definitely livened things up a bit (lot).
Their bonus son, Blaise Heckman, later became a part of the family in 2006 through a series of events none of us really remember all that well, (we’re sure dad does) but we are sure on one thing…he was definitely meant to be a part of our family and he became the son, brother and uncle we all needed.
Curt was truly a one of a kind gem that is rare to find in this day and age. He loved nothing more than being with his family, writing music, playing guitar, and fly fishing in the mountains of Estes Park. He cared not one ounce of anyone else’s opinions of him and was as original as they come.
Curt was the self proclaimed handyman of the house and could fix anything with a few zip ties, duct tape or super glue. He once even made his daughter a make shift sling out of a scarf because “it was just a sprain”, and sent her off to school. It was in fact, not just a sprain. He did feel a little bad about that one, but she survived to tell the tale!
He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan and he made it a point to attend as many of their events as he could. He was always their loudest cheerleader in and out of the stands. His legacy, as he called it, will be passing on his love of music and teaching his oldest grandchildren how to play the guitar. Memories of those Sunday lessons are ones they will cherish forever.
With his dry and sarcastic sense of humor, he always kept us laughing. He tolerated more of our shenanigans than he bargained for with a shake of his head and a smile. He always made sure that “his girls” were taken care of, really to the point of totally spoiling us. We thought gas tanks magically filled themselves and never got into a cold car on his watch.
Curt had so much pride in his wife, children, and grandchildren.
He is adored by his family and will be so greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, and sister, Jana Rae.
He is survived by his wife Judy, his children, Andrea (Jeff Allen), Abby (Brandon Kreps), and Blaise Heckman. His grandchildren, Jacob Allen, Peyton, Elise and Gavin Kreps. Sisters, Judy Jenab, Jan (Ron Reynolds), and Joyce (Tom Jenkins). As well as numerous, in-laws and nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Rocky Mountain Conservancy. Donations can be made at rmconservancy.org or sent to P.O. Box 3100, Estes Park, CO 80517, Attn:Donations/Fund of Choice.