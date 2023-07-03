Colman Gene Phillips
1975-2023
Colman Gene Phillips was born on May 7, 1975, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He spent the first part of his life living in Mount Ayr with his mother and sister, Colleen and Truda Phillips.
When Colman was 13, his mom married Tom Kelly and the family moved to Redding, Iowa. Colman continued his education in Mount Ayr where he graduated with his sister in 1994. During his time in school, Colman participated in football, wrestling, band, and other activities. After a brief stint in college, he enlisted in the United States Navy and spent four years where he received a commendation and an honorable discharge.
After his discharge from the Navy, Colman became a father of two children: Madison Phillips and Toby Phillips. He resided in Oregon until moving back to Iowa this past year where he met his fiancé Brenda Helbling.
Colman enjoyed traveling and made friends everywhere he went. The Navy afforded him the opportunity to explore foreign lands and he brought that love of sightseeing, picture taking, and storytelling home and enjoyed sharing with anyone that would listen. He loved fishing, hunting, gun collecting, marbles, and stickers. He loved his family, friends, and his fiancé. Colman loved helping others and had a passion for helping fellow veterans. He lived life robustly and left a smile on the hearts of many.
Colman passed away June 29, 2023. He was preceded in death by his sister Truda DeBord; and grandparents Eldon & Sandra Campbell and Delores & Milton Milligan; and his cousin Anthony Stewart.
He leaves behind his twochildren Madison and Toby Phillips and granddaughter Delilah of Oregon; his parents Tom and Colleen Kelly of Redding, Iowa; his fiancé Brenda Helbling of Grandview, Missouri; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, a nephew, cousins, and a multitude of friends. He will be largely missed by his family and friends. His presence towered over most and leaves behind countless memories with all who knew him.
When you think of Colman, he would want you to remember his service to his country in the U.S. Navy, his love for his family and friends, and all the passion he had for helping others.
A memorial fund has been established to help disabled veterans at the V.A. Hospital in Des Moines.
Visitation will be held at Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr, Iowa on Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a celebration of life beginning at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Following the services, there will be a luncheon at the Frontier Hall in Redding, Iowa.