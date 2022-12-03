Clinton L. Durham
1936-2022
Clinton L. Durham, 86, of Ravenwood, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Parkdale Manor in Maryville.
Clinton was born on September 28, 1936 in Warsaw, Missouri to Hubert and Thelma (Byrum) Durham. He was a graduate of Warsaw High School and worked for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 45, where he was a member for 65 years.
He was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church and farmed his whole life as long as his health allowed. He loved farming and tinkering on machinery and enjoyed traveling.
He married Merilyn S. Reynolds on June 21, 1958 in Maryville and they were married for 64 years. She preceded him in death on September 4, 2022. He was also preceded by his parents and son-in-law, David Cross, his In-laws, Ted and Gertrude Reynolds who he was very fond of and his faithful companion “Henry”.
Survivors include their children, Mary Jean (Scott) Smith, Polo, Missouri, Larry Durham, (Charla), LaSalle, Colorado, Debra Cross, Jameson, Missouri and John (Lynn) Durham, Rocky Hill, Connecticut; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and his grandpups, Panda Bear, Buddy, Dolly and Honey.
Services 11am Wednesday, December 7th at Laura Street Baptist Church. A private family burial will be held at Miriam Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the St. Francis Foundation-Cardiac Equipment.