Cleanne Sue Schieber
1941-2022
Cleanne Sue Schieber, 80, of Iowa City, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her home holding the hand of her beloved husband and surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Tuesday September 27, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday September 26, 2022 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City with a rosary to begin at 3:30 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 15 at Saint Columba Catholic Church in Conception Junction, Missouri followed by burial at Saint Columba Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Iowa City and Iowa City Hospice.
Cleanne was known for her skills with crafting and baking, willingness to always volunteer and can do attitude. In addition to raising her four children, she was a substitute teacher and also coached the Regina High School Swim team for 10 years, including two undefeated seasons. When her children were young, she volunteered as room mother at their school and over time held all offices within the PTA. She was also an active volunteer with the Girl Scouts for 50 years including as troop leader, area chairperson, cookie troop mother, cookie area cabinet and camp counselor. Cleanne was a longtime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and over the years held all offices and served on allcommittees. She has been an active member of Saint Patrick’s Church and consistently volunteered including parish council, needle workers, church bazaar, prayer shawls, anniversary party, money counter, communion distributor, linen committee, planning committee for the new church after the tornado, Gods Helping Hands and communion distributor to nursing homes. Cleanne was an active volunteer at Mercy Guild donating over 16,000 hours which included in hospital mail delivery, crocheting baby caps, making annual Mercy Angels, sewing over 3,000 masks during the pandemic, and also serving as President, Treasurer and in the membership office. Cleanne was also involved and held offices with the University Club, Quilt Guild (library, service and created many lap fidget quilts) Jayceettes, Regina Mothers Club, Cub Scout troop leader, RSVP pen pal group, Iowa City Quilt Club, WOW group neighborhood coffee organization and Co-founder of the Iowa Snow Bird Club in Orange Beach, Alabama.
Cleanne was born on December 13, 1941 in Oregon, Missouri the daughter of Doyle and Maxine (Mercer) Ferguson. She received her B.S. from Northwest Missouri State. Cleanne was united in marriage with Frederick “Tony” Schieber in Conception Junction, Missouri on August 10, 1963. They moved to Iowa City in 1965 and have lived there since.
Cleanne is survived by her husband, Tony; four children, Dan (Cathy) Schieber of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Dee (Bret) Rolig of Shawnee, Kansas, Deb (Walter) Bennett of Lenexa, Kansas, and Dawn (Eric) Hanneman of Omaha, Nebraska; seven grandchildren: Allison Recker, Natalie Schieber, Kaitlin Melton, Patrick Schieber, Braden Rolig, Abby Hanneman, and Hayden Hanneman and one great granddaughter, Reese Recker. She is also survived by three siblings, Diane Ferguson of Everett, Washington, Priscilla (Amos) Clampitt of Pickering, Missouri, Penny (Mike) DeJong of St. Joseph, Missouri and many brothers and sisters in-law and nieces and nephews.
