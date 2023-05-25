Clarence James Ebrecht
1944-2023
Clarence James Ebrecht, 79, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Cameron, Missouri.
Clarence was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on February 18, 1944, to George and Mary Ann (Hamilton) Ebrecht, they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his wife Grace, in 2022, his sister, Mary Riley, and his brothers, Virgil, George Junior, Fred, Michael and Billy.
He graduated from Maryville High School.
Clarence was a former beekeeper; he had been a mechanic for the former Hull and Scott Implement and retired from the grounds crew at Northwest Missouri State University.
On May 2, 1964, Clarence was united in marriage to Grace Lea Hoffman. She passed away on December 14, 2022.
He was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. He liked to hunt and fish and was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles.
His survivors include his children, Clarence (Shay) Ebrecht, Jr., Snohomish, Washington, and Gracie Wallace, Cameron, two brothers, Louis Ebrecht, Montgomery, Alabama and Charles (Vickie) Ebrecht, Barnard, Missouri, his sister, Shirley (Wayland) Sanders, Quitman, Missouri, four grandchildren, Eric (Kelly) Wallace, Cameron, Gary (Megan) Martin, Abeline, Texas, and Thomas and Zachary Ebrecht, Snohomish, seven great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. The burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.
The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 6-8:00 p.m.
Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.