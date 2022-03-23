Christopher Logan Cummins
1980-2022
Christopher L. Cummins, age 41, passed away on March 19, 2022 in Maryville, Missouri.
Christopher was born on October 22, 1980 and attended Maryville High School. He was the manager of the kitchen at Countryside Cinema for a number of years and completed his career working on various wind turbine construction projects in Missouri, Texas, Minnesota and New Mexico. He loved his daughter who was the light of his life and of whom he was extremely proud.
He was preceded in death by his father, Christopher J. Cummins, his grandparents Dorothy and William Donegan, Sr., Doris and J.B. Cummins, and uncles, Gerald Paul Donegan and Edward Michael Egan.
He leaves behind his mother, Marianne, brother, Michael C. Cummins, daughter, Cecilia Joye Cummins and, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Cummins has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022 at St. Patrick Cemetery in Maryville. No visitation will be held. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.