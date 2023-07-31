Christopher Allen Mackey
1956-2023
Christopher Allen Mackey, 66, of Maryville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 28, 2023.
Chris was born in Maryville on August 26, 1956. His parents were Russell L. and Helen Jean (Dawson) Mackey.
He graduated from Maryville High School, class of 1974. He was baptized at the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.
Chris enjoyed playing drums and had played in the Dave Dawson and the Music Makers band, and also the Jump Start band. He liked to jam with his friends at the old State barn in Barnard, Missouri, and at a friend’s shed in Stanberry, Missouri.
He worked for many years with his brother Mike, at Mackey Heating and Cooling and later he worked for Geist Heating and Cooling, both of Maryville. When he retired, he worked for Busy Bee Cleaning.
His parents preceded him in death, as well as two of his brothers, Gary and Mike Mackey.
He is survived by his brother, Tim (Gina) Mackey, his sisters-in-law, Billie Mackey and Lynn (Steve) Beason, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Chris has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
A memorial graveside service is being planned for later at the Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family to help with final expenses.