Christian Edward “Buddy” Husing
1944-2023
Christian Edward “Buddy” Husing was born May 23, 1944, in Hamburg, Iowa. He was the first-born child of Christian Oscar “Bud” Husing and Kay (Harbin) Husing. Buddy came into the world while Bud was away fighting in World War II, and it wasn’t until Buddy was about a year old that Bud got to meet him.
Buddy grew up in Rock Port where he attended and graduated school. After graduation, Buddy worked with his dad at Bud and Buddy Husing Texaco station.
Buddy was united in marriage to Diana Bradley in 1963. To this union Angela Gail and Travis Hays were born. They later divorced. In 1982, Buddy was remarried to Sharon Peterson. They eventually divorced.
Through life experiences, Buddy discovered his talent and passion for carpentry. In 1982, he established Chris Construction where he devoted over 30 years to building and remodeling for people in the Atchison County area. Buddy was highly skilled in the trade, and people often sought his craftsmanship and advice.
In 1999, Buddy married Pam (Trivelpiece) Corken. With this marriage he gained three stepchildren, Trent, Erica, and Kaitlea Corken. After hanging up his tool belt, Buddy began working for Do It Best Hardware where he shared his knowledge with customers, and stories with anyone who would listen.
When Buddy didn’t have a hammer in his hand, he enjoyed fishing, attending car races and airshows, flying model airplanes, scratching scratch tickets, and spending time with his family. Buddy’s generous and kind heart couldn’t look past someone in need. He could often be found helping those in need, never expecting anything in return. Buddy never knew a stranger and had a passion for telling long stories.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Angela, and father-in-law Charles Trivelpiece.
Survivors include his wife, Pam; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Sarah, Maryville, Missouri; stepchildren and spouses, Trent and Beth Corken, Lincoln, Nebraska, Erica and Dustin Barnes, Rock Port, Missouri, and Kaitlea and Ross Hastert, Harlan, Iowa; sisters, Lyndia Schomburg and Valeria (Steve) Grossman; sisters-in-law, Teresa Lloyd, and Vicki (Dale) Kirkpatrick; mother-in-law, Sharilyn Trivelpiece; grandchildren, Tasha Quimby, Maryville, Chris (Nicole) Avrett, Fairfax, Missouri, Ashlyn Annis, Dallas, Texas, Sawyer and Trayton Husing, Maryville, Aislyn and Kolcyn Barnes, Rock Port, and Corten, Laikyn, and Avynn Hastert, Harlan; seven great-grandchildren, Kiersten and Alyssa Quimby, Wyatt and Brody Landess, Kelsey, Katie, and Kyler Avrett; and nieces and nephews, Tami Grossman and Monica (Cooper) Bates and Jeff Cooper, Josh Catlett, Tanner Lloyd, and Mandy and Tucker Kirkpatrick.
Buddy was a member of the Rock Port Christian Church where he enjoyed serving as a deacon and an elder. He was also a part of several local volunteer organizations.
Funeral services: Monday, September 11, 2023, 11:30 a.m., First Christian Church, Rock Port. The family requests casual attire. Family will greet friends following the services. Inurnment: English Grove Cemetery. Memorials: Rock Port Christian Church.