Christian C. “Chris” Oelze
1952-2021
Christian C. “Chris” Oelze, 68, of Ravenwood, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home.
Chris was born on December 9, 1952 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Christian C. and Florence E. (Franz) Oelze. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis and Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.
He was a Licensed Representative for American Family Insurance Company for many years until his retirement. Chris had a love for sports, he had played football for Northwest and had coached many sports. Chris was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs and the Northwest Bearcats. He was a Northwest Alumni and a member of the Bearcat Boosters Club.
Chris married Cathy L. Wilmes on April 13, 1985 in Maryville, Missouri. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include their children, Christie (Mike) Nanninga, Jody (Brad) Renfro, Kaleb (Ashley) Oelze, Ethan (Jessi) Oelze, and Hallie (Logan) Pyeatt; one brother, Michael (Stephanie) Oelze and 10 grandchildren, Kennisyn and Kellon Nanninga, Ellaina and Olivia Renfro, Quindalyne and Lynleigh Oelze, Gracie, Paizley, Dallis and Kyler Oelze.
Mr. Oelze has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.. In honor of Chris, his family suggests St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs or Bearcats attire. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.