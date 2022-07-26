Charlie Roush
1935-2022
Charlie Roush, 87 of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at his home.
Charlie was born on July 15, 1935 in Pickering, Missouri to Lester and Ruby (Riley) Roush. He was a 1953 graduate of the Pickering High School. Charlie was the owner and operator of Roush Body Shop in Hopkins. He served as an elder of the First Christian Church of Hopkins, the Lions Club and he enjoyed 17 years of coaching baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years Barbara J. Carmichael. They were married on June 8, 1954 in Maryville, Missouri. Additional survivors include their children, Charles Ricky Roush, New Hope, Minnesota, Darla (Steve) Thompson, Hopkins, Missouri, Deena (Phil) Poynter, Maryville, Missouri and Tim (Donna) Roush, Rosendale, Missouri; grandchildren, Phillip Roush, Jasmine Thompson, Adam Knorr, Trent Thompson, Charisse Craine, Chris Roush, Colin Roush and Cambrian Roush; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Noah and Bennett Roush, Kaydin, Kyler, Chloe Thompson, Julia, Miles, Aidan, Ashton Poynter, Jacie Craine, Robin, and Morgan Knorr; five brothers, Lester (Marjorie) Roush, Jr., Pickering, Missouri, Edwin (Donna) Roush, Maryville, Missouri, Jerry (Fern) Roush, Hopkins, Missouri, Leon (Carolyn) Roush, Maryville, Missouri and Deon (Jodee) Roush, Maryville, Missouri; brother-in-law, Russell Freemyer, Ravenwood, Missouri and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Harold (Marie) Roush, Vervil (Rosemary) Roush and two sisters, Lorraine Freemyer and LaBerta (Marvin) Palmer.
Services 10 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at the First Christian Church of Hopkins under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Price Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Hopkins Christian Church.