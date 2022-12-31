Charles Monjar
1948-2022
Charles Monjar, 74, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday,
December 27, 2022.
He was born December 6, 1948 in Hanover, New Jersey to Henry and
Margaret (Ryan) Monjar.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a truck
driver for many years until he retired from NW Missouri State University.
Charles was a member of the Elks of Maryville, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Laurence and
William (Ziggy) and sister, Mary.
Survivors include sisters, Margaret Roark and Marie Bias as well as
niece Keri Bias and nephew Cody Bias and a brother Jonny.
Charles was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online
guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.