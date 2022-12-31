Charles Monjar

1948-2022

Charles Monjar, 74, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday,

December 27, 2022.

He was born December 6, 1948 in Hanover, New Jersey to Henry and

Margaret (Ryan) Monjar.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a truck

driver for many years until he retired from NW Missouri State University.

Charles was a member of the Elks of Maryville, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Laurence and

William (Ziggy) and sister, Mary.

Survivors include sisters, Margaret Roark and Marie Bias as well as

niece Keri Bias and nephew Cody Bias and a brother Jonny.

Charles was a member of the Missouri Cremation Service. Online

guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.

