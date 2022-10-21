Charles Mitchell
1955-2022
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, Charles Stanford Mitchell, a beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was 67 years old.
Born September 27, 1955, to Charles Henry Stanford and Ethel D. Mitchell in St. Joseph, Missouri; Charles “Buck” graduated from Central High School in 1968.
He married his wife, Rita, on December 3, 1982, who survives of the home. Of this union, two children were born, Amanda Nelson and Samantha (Christopher) Hughes.
Charles was a devoted grandfather to his two grandsons, Aidan and Noah. Buck enjoyed watching their sporting and school events, listening to music, reading the Bible and watching movies, wrestling and sports.
He was a Christian and was proud of his faith. He was overcome with joy to be baptized the day prior to his death alongside his daughter and grandson.
His family would like to thank the caregivers of Freudenthal Hospice and Mosaic Life Care in Maryville, Missouri.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com.