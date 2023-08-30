Charles Kevin Rauch
1956-2023
Charles Kevin Rauch, 67, Graham, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at the Mosaic Life Care ER, Maryville.
Kevin was born in Fairfax, Missouri, on August 30, 1956. His parents were John William and Lavella Mae (Bomar) Rauch, they preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his brother, John William Rauch, Jr. Kevin lived all his life in the area.
He enjoyed his family, get togethers and hosting his Sunday evening, 6:00 p.m. dinner for his children. He liked tractor pulls and competing in mini-rod tractor pulling.
He was a farmer, and co-owned and operated R&W Farms, Graham.
His survivors include his three sons, Jacob Aaron Rauch, Graham, Caleb Daniel Rauch, Maitland, Missouri, and John Edward Rauch, Graham; his daughter, Calee (Francis) Mawete, Council Bluffs, Iowa; two brothers, Gary Rauch, Arkansas, and Brad (Darla) Rauch, Maitland; three sisters, Helen (Bill) Cronk, Wilcox, Missouri, Carolyn Smith, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Wanda Schmidt, Ravenwood, Missouri; two grandchildren, Eloise Scott and Olivia Mawete; his nephew, Garrett Rauch and niece Shandy Rauch, and numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friends, Mike Wakely and Curt Wakely.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the New Point Cemetery, New Point, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 9-10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.