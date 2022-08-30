Charles Joseph Pappert, Sr.
1931-2022
Charles (Charlie) Joseph Pappert, Sr., 90, of Clyde, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Maryville.
Charlie was born at home in Clyde, on December 8, 1931, to Justin and Rosina (Brockmeyer) Pappert. He was the second of six children: Elizabeth Kruger, Paul Pappert, Justin Pappert, Caroline Freeman, and Rudy Pappert.
He completed 8th grade at St. Benedict’s School, Clyde. He worked at St. Benedictine Convent as a child. He moved to Wentzville, Missouri, and worked as a mason for his uncle and later did assembly work at Emerson Electric Company. He also worked in Maryville as a plumber and then a driver for Townsend Grocery.
He married Jane Simpson on August 8, 1964, at Holy Family Church in Conception Junction, Missouri.
Charlie worked at the Benedictine Convent at Clyde, for 15 years in general maintenance. He was also employed by Union Carbide, later Eveready Battery for 21 years on the assembly line and retired in 1993.
Along with his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his twin brother Paul, his sister Elizabeth, and his grandson Ryan Pappert.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane Pappert, Conception Junction, his daughter Joan Lons and husband Bob, Olathe, Kanssas, and their children Deprise and Lex; his daughter Tricia Hook, Blue Springs, Missouri; his son Charles Joseph (Joe) Pappert and wife Hope, Ravenwood, Missouri, and their children Vanessa, Jaclyn, and Jenna; his son James Pappert and wife Angie, Guilford, Missouri, and their children Dylon and Katlyne. He is also survived by his siblings, Justin (Junior) Pappert and wife Mary, St. Joseph, Missouri, Caroline Freeman and husband Gerald, Rickreall, Oregon, Rudolph (Rudy) Pappert and wife Rosemary, Mission, Kansas, and sister-in-law Betty Pappert, Salem, Oregon, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Charlie was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved roller skating, country music, and attending local opry shows. He was always at high school sporting events. His retirement years were spent with coffee and conversations at Joe’s Tire. He never knew a stranger and visited with everyone. He will be missed by his family and friends. The family wants to thank the Tri-C community and Oak Pointe of Maryville for all their support and kindness during his final years.
Rosary followed by visitation will be held at 5:30 p.m., on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at St. Columba Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be sent to St. Columba Catholic Church, 311 Roosevelt St, Conception Junction, MO 64434.