Charles E. Shoesmith
1945-2023
Charles (Chuck) E. Shoesmith, 78, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was called home by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 26, 2023 at the Cross Creek Care Center, Lee’s Summit, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Maryville, Missouri, to Mary and Rollo Shoesmith, Sr. on July 12, 1945. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1963 and Central Tech, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Charles met the love of his life Shirley Ann Maxwell, daughter of Susa and John Maxwell in Parnell, Missouri. They were married June 20, 1965 at Laura Street Baptist Church where he served as Deacon. He was employed by United Telephone Company, Maryville and Tipton, Missouri. He retired from Sprint, Kansas City, Missouri after 30 years of service.
He served as Deacon at First Baptist Church, Tipton and Langford Rd. Baptist Church, Lee’s Summit. Chuck served in many areas of the churches he attended.
Survivors include beloved wife, Shirley Shoesmith; sons, Charlie (Billie) Shoesmith and Chris Shoesmith; grandson, Nathan Shoesmith; siblings, Shirley (Bud) Brownfield, Marilyn (Don) Shamberger, and Rollo Shoesmith, Jr.; siblings-in-law, Charles Maxwell, Jean Adams, Clay (Susan) Maxwell, and Mary Maxwell; many nieces and nephews.
Joining Charles in Heaven were Mary and Rollo Shoesmith, John and Susa Maxwell, Gloria Maxwell, Maye and Curtis Crenshaw, and Victor Adams.
Services for Charles will be later this year under the direction of Shirley Shoesmith.
Condolences will reach Shirley Shoesmith at 2032 N.E. Dill Dr., Lee’s Summit, MO, 64086-5375.