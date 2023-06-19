Charles David Taylor
1947-2023
Charles David “Dave” Taylor, 76, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at his home.
Dave was born on March 4, 1947 in Maryville, Missouri to Charles W. and Betty A. (Schulte) Taylor. He was a graduate of Maryville High School and served in the United States Army. He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and owned Taylor Trucking.
He married Diana Sheets on December 31, 1976 in Maryville, Missouri. She preceded him in death on July 24, 2019. He was also preceded by his parents and one brother, James Taylor.
Survivors include three daughters, Sarah (Elliott) Jennings, Kansas City, Missouri, Leah (Jeff) Hendricks, Reno, Nevada and Julia Taylor, Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Rachel and Daniel Jennings; two brothers, Wayne Taylor and William Taylor; sister, Carol Markel.
Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023. at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.