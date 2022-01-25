Charles “Chuck” Untiedt
1943-2022
Charles (Chuck) Untiedt, 78, formerly of Bennett, Colorado, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. Chuck was born September 6, 1943, in Maryville, Missouri, to Leonard and Agnes (Nathman) Untiedt. He married Margaret Walk on September 12, 1964, and to this union three children were born.
Chuck grew up working on the family farm in Clyde, Missouri. He joined the Army in 1963, was deployed to Korea in 1965, he returned to the States in 1966 and was released from service.
Colorado became Chuck’s permanent home after his release from the Army. He lived in Denver and Aurora for several years then moved to Bennett where he resided for 43 years. In the Spring of 2021, the decision was made to move somewhere warmer, so he moved to Sun City West, Arizona.
Chuck saw a lot of country and made several friends being an over-the-road truck driver for many years. During most of that time, he owned his own truck. His wife and kids made many trips to both coasts with him, especially during the summer. Once he sold his truck, he continued in the trucking business as a dispatcher. After retiring from the trucking business, he worked in retail which kept him in touch with people.
Chuck is survived by his wife Margaret; his children, Deborah (Skyler) Norman, Dianna (Scott) Neff, and Vincent (Jennifer) Untiedt; grandchildren Maci Miller, Mathew Norman, Kascha Neff, Talia (David) Leaphart, Carrigan Neff, Mallory Neff, Kayla Burich, Stefanie Untiedt, Conner Untiedt, and Heather Untiedt; seven great-grandchildren; siblings Joseph (Carm) Untiedt, Mary Ann (Vic) Keber, Rita (Jerry) Auffert, Francis (Marie) Untiedt, William Untiedt, Leonard (Louise) Untiedt, Betty Weigand (Bill), Carol (Robin) Reidlinger, Sherry Untiedt (Cory), Janet (Marty) Meier; and many nieces and nephews. He was welcomed to Heaven by his parents; brother John, sisters Mary Catherine and Teresa (McMillen); in-laws Edward Walk, Buddy McMillen, Barbara Untiedt, Bud Walk, and Clarita Walk; and nephew Chris Untiedt.
Services have not been scheduled at this time. Chuck has chosen to be cremated and his ashes will be interned at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Lakewood, Colorado. There will be a Celebration of Life planned in Northwest Missouri and another in Colorado. Please watch www.heritagefuneralchapels.com for dates and times. Memorials are suggested to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; please see their website at www.lls.org.
