Charles “Chuck” Thate
1930-2022
Charles “Chuck” Thate, 91, of Harrisonville, Missouri, died in his home on May 4, 2022 surrounded by his family.
Chuck was born in Chicago, Illinois to Herman and Luella Thate on October 3,1930. He has two sisters, Carol and Lois, and is preceded in death by his brother, Bob. He married the love of his life, Betty Thate, on November 7, 1953. She preceded him in death on April 2, 2021. They were married for 67 years. They have three children, Drew (Ellen), Robin (Jerry) and Deni (Wayne). Chuck delighted in the fact that he had eight grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Chuck got his undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University where he was a star center on the Salukis basketball team. He went on and received a doctorate degree at the University of Missouri Columbia. Chuck dedicated his life to education where he spent nearly 50 years as a professor and an administrator. Chuck was a champion of the civil rights movement. In 1985, he and Betty moved to Pensacola, Florida where he taught in the education department at the University of West Florida. He was also an educational consultant for the Escambia County Public Schools.
Chuck and Betty spent their retirement years living peacefully and joyfully in a cabin tucked away in Paradise Valley, Montana. They often enjoyed visits by family and friends.
Cremation. No services scheduled at this time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville, Missouri.