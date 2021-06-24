Catherine Sue Palmer
1959-2020
Catherine Sue (nee Miller) Palmer, of Maryville, Missouri passed away December 10, 2020.
Catherine was born March 4, 1959 in Maryville, Missouri to Dale and Barbara Miller. She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, with a bachelor’s degree in library science and a Master’s degree in History with Preservation.
Catherine was an archivist at Northwest Missouri State University and most recently a collections coordinator with the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum in Maryville, Missouri. She was passionate about reading, genealogy, historical buildings, and Nodaway County History.
She was a member of the Laura Street Baptist Church where she volunteered at the church library. She was also a member of the Maryville Pride Lions and wrote the “this week in history” for the Nodaway News Leader.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sarah (David) Campbell.
Catherine is survived by a son, Adam Palmer, her two sisters Nancy (Charles Petersen) Miller, Michele Sharp, and brother Robert (Teresa) Miller.
She was friendly to all, loved by many and was always lending a helpful hand. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nodaway County Historical Society.
A Celebration of Life for Catherine Sue Miller Palmer is scheduled for Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the First Christian Church in Maryville, Missouri. Interment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Maryville, Missouri.