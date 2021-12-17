Catherine Ann Lawson
1938-2021
Catherine Ann Lawson, 83, passed from this life on Sunday, November 14, 2021. She was born on March 5, 1938 in Maryville, Missouri to Jeremias Thomas and Rosaliam Ann Sullivan-O’Connell.
She moved to Colorado Springs in 1962 after attending high school at Horace Mann High School in Missouri. She worked as a secretary at Robbins Lightning, Farmers Insurance, the Gazette for 24 years, Lawson Livestock, O’Lawson Rentals and plenty more.
She married an “Okay” trucker. She is survived by her children, Diane Martin, Kevin Lawson, Annette (Bruce) Kennedy, Kelli (Matt) Trujillo, Debra (Mark) Jedynak, Jerry (Lisa) Lawson and Michael Lawson; her brother, Herold (Lucile) O’Connell; sister-in-law, Louise O’Connell; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held March 3 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 US-85, Colorado Springs, CO 80911. Services will begin with a rosery at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m.