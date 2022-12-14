Catharine Tobin Kenny
1951-2022
Catharine “Cate” Tobin Kenny, 71 of Skidmore, passed away December 13, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.
Cate was born August 28, 1951, in Maryville. Her parents were Kieran Cummins and Helen (Haynes) Cummins. They precede her in death.
She lived her whole life in the Skidmore area.
Cate was a member of the Maitland Christian Church and a devout follower of God.
She graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with her bachelors. She was a gifted teacher for the Mound City School District, she taught Kindergarten - 12thgrade Art. Twice, she was awarded “Teacher of the Year” at her school. Before becoming a teacher, she was an exquisite artist. Her artwork was featured in the New York Times and featured in other local and national publications. She would show her art all over and had displays in Branson and Silver Dollar City. Art was always evident through her various other talents; designing quilts, playing the guitar, song writing, sketching, and anything else that came her way. She loved her time on the farm being a mom and wife, gardening, canning, helping Jerry on the farm, and going on rides in the buggy with Zoey.
On January 22, 1972, in Graham, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Jerry Lynn Kenny. They recently celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Her survivors include her husband Jerry of the home, one son Jacob Kenny of Graham, one daughter Casey (Rico) Quintanilla of Kansas City, Missouri, a granddaughter Bella Quintanilla, a brother Mike Cummins of Hernando Beach, Florida, and one sister Eliza (Ric) Montgomery of Willow Park, Texas, her pet dog Zoey, as well as nieces and nephews.
Catharine has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
Memorial services will be conducted on Monday December 19, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The service time is 2 p.m.
The family will meet with family and friends starting at 1 p.m. until time of the service.
Memorials can be directed in Cate’s name to Toys for Tots of Nodaway County.