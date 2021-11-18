Catharine M. Ginther
1934-2021
Catharine Margaret Ginther, 87, of Stanberry, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Catharine was born on October 14, 1934 in Leon, Iowa to James and Harriet (Sullivan) Barry. She was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson High School and was the secretary of Conception Abbey Seminary. She was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society, American Legion Post #464 Auxiliary, Tri-C 4 Partners and the Foundation of Jefferson School.
She married Robert E. “Bob” Ginther on October 14, 1953 in Conception, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2004. She was also preceded by an infant daughter, Kathleen Ginther, her son, Michael Ginther and one brother, Edward Barry.
Survivors include her children, Martin (Liz) Ginther, Patricia (Jeff) Billings, Theresa Gard and Gemma (John) Baker, ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph Barry; one sister, Mary Pappert.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:30am Saturday, November 20th at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. Burial St. Columba Cemetery, Conception, Missouri. Rosary 7 p.m., Friday, November 19 at St. Columba Catholic. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Columba Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Altar Society or Mosaic Life Care Hospice. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.