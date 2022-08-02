Cassie Lagahit Eckstein
1982-2022
Cassie Lagahit (Westcott) Eckstein, 40, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in St. Joseph, Missouri, after a courageous battle with cancer, her family at her side.
Cassie was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on January 25, 1982, to Karen Ray Westcott and Maria Sengian. She lived all her life in northwest Missouri.
She received her RN degree from NCMC and had worked for Mosaic Life Care, Maryville, as a nurse for the past 17 years. She has also worked PRN at Maryville Living Center, Maryville, for 18 years.
On May 26, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cassie was united in marriage to Timothy Scott Eckstein.
Her children were her world. She very much loved her job especially taking care of people. She enjoyed camping, boating, and being outside. She was of the Catholic faith.
Her survivors include her husband, Tim Eckstein, of the home, Maryville. Her son, Terrance (Sara Anne) Eckstein, Johnstown, Colorado, two daughters, Sara Nicole Eckstein, and Ellie Marie Eckstein, both of Maryville. Her father, Karen Ray Westcott, Pickering, Missouri, her mother, Maria Sengian, St. Joseph, Missouri. Her mother-in-law, Jo Reynolds, and father-in-law, Martin (Susan) Eckstein, all of Maryville; four brothers, KK Westcott, Baron Westcott, Cody Scopel and Mitchell (Alysha) Bradshaw; four sisters, Jessica (fiancé Clayton Couch) McCall, Michelle (Chuck) Velvick, Maisy (Kevin) Pierson, Nichi Bradshaw, her stepparents, JR and Paula Bradshaw, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cassie has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Bram Funeral Home. Memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.