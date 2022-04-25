Carolyn Treese
1932-2022
Carolyn Treese, 90, of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Carolyn was born on January 8, 1932 in Hopkins, Missouri to the late Edward and Cleo (Dalby) Turner. She retired from Bank Midwest as a teller. Carolyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Maryville and member of P.E.O.
She married Herbert D. Treese on June 23, 1951 in Hopkins, Missouri. He preceded her in death on July 21, 2018.
Survivors include her children, Ed (Barbara) Treese and Becky Bolyard; three grandchildren, Brad (Kelly) Bolyard, John (Maria) Bolyard and Jennie (Justin) Moore; six great-grandchildren, Jillian, Ashlyn, Bekah, Austin, Stella and Scarlett.
Graveside services 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri under the care of Price Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials to the Hopkins Cemetery Association, 123 South Third Street, Hopkins, Missouri 64461.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.