Carolyn Sue Lowrance
1944-2023
We as a family are sad to announce the passing of our mother and grandmother, Carolyn Sue Lowrance. She passed peacefully and with contentment on January 14, 2023 at home in Boerne, Texas. She was born February 29, 1944.
She was proceded in death by her parents, Jesse L. Martin and Viola A. Martin, King City; sisters and brother-in-law, Velma F. Kelly (Delbert), Dorothea M. Carpenter (Byron), Burlington Junction and Elmer Levi (Sonny) Shelton and one niece, Viola Everheart (Don) and nephew, Richard Kelly.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Lowrance, Boerne, Texas; her son, Coy M. Moser, age 58 (Robin), Burlington Junction from her first marriage to Jerry L. Moser (1963-1978); her grandson, Aaron J. M. Moser, 30, (Lena) Moser, Bethany; great grand children Blake Marie Moser, 3, Riggins Kyle Moser, 18 months; one nephew, Donald Kelly, Fort Dodge, Iowa; along with other family, in-laws and nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was an artist and free spirit. She loved fishing, crochet, knitting and painting. She loved horseback riding and Elvis hymns. She loved canning and garden flowers. She loved being a Boy Scout leader for her young son’s troop and camping. She loved going to The Coming King Prayer garden with her son as an adult. She quietly slept into Jesus arms peacefully on January 14, 2023 at her home in Borene.
Cremation is planned with a private family service in home. A Facebook memorial page has been created and sponsored by her children and grandchildren titled Memorial For Carolyn Sue Lowrance. A memorial fund/ go fund me page is being created for a donation stone at The Coming King Sculpture Prayer Garden and donations can be directed there or donate directly to the garden in Carolyn’s name.