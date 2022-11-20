Carolea Archer, 92, Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born April 5, 1930, in Arkansas City, Kansas to William and Cleota (Kirby) Moore and was the third of five children.
Carolea and Jerry Jones were married May 15, 1951 and owned several successful businesses together, including Jerry’s Auto Supply in Stanberry, Western Auto and The Bargain Barns in Maryville/ Red Oak/ Fall City/ Nebraska City
Carolea was a Registered Nurse and nurse educator, earning her RN from Missouri Methodist Hospital, and later in life her bachelors and Masters Degrees from Northwest Missouri State University. She utilized her Masters in Psychological Counseling as a disaster mental health volunteer and was recognized as a leading Red Cross volunteer in Missouri in 1991. After Jerry’s death in 1999 she retired, and was married to David Archer from 2002 until 2007.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings Daryl Barrett, Ardath Menas, and Shane Moore, Carolea is survived by her children: Ken Jones (Ginny), Ozark, Mic Jones (Vicki), Firestone, Colorado, Julie Castillo (Ron Hetherington), Kansas City, a sister, Kathy Harris of Junction City, KS, as well as her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 23 11:00 AM at Bram Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville MO. A visitation with family and friends will begin at 10:00 am.
Memorials may be sent to https://kchospice.org and https://redcross.org.