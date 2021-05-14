Carole Anne Rohlfs
1944-2021
Carole Anne Duff Rohlfs of Jackson, Mississippi passed away May 7, 2021. She was born on a farm in Nodaway County, Missouri to Robert Dean and Helen Mae Duff on March 7, 1944. On May 8, 1971, she was married to Frederick Rohlfs.
Carole graduated from Maryville High School and attended Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. Carole and Fred have six children, Robert (Chris) Rohlfs, Mark (Jennifer) Rohlfs, Andrew Rohlfs, Kim (Martin) Henggeler, Kirk (Emily) Rohlfs, and Mena (Lee) Burnett. Sixteen grandchildren, Alyssa and Garrett Pulley, Andrea and Bryce Farnan, Drew and Shawn Marrant, Blaine and Molly Rohlfs, Brock Rohlfs, Ashton Henggeler, Hadley Rohlfs, Alaina Henggeler, Marian Burnett, Dean Rohlfs, Abby Burnett, and Lee Burnett. Two great- grandchildren, Kyla Pulley and Olivia Farnan with two new great-grandchildren on the way.
Carole dedicated her life to her church and the service of children. She retired from teaching at Highland Elementary School and the Jackson Public Library System. She was an Elder and Sunday School teacher at Northeast Christian Church. She was active in youth groups in the churches Fred serviced. She enjoyed playing dominoes, gardening, cooking, sewing, and traveling.
Carole is survived by her husband Fred Rohlfs, sister Mary (Leon) Brinson, brother George (Sara) Duff, sister Mary Noel-Owens, her children Robert, Mark, Kim, Kirk, and Mena and their spouses, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Dorothy Bryce, her brother, Bob Duff, and her stepson, Andrew Rohlfs.
A celebration of life will be held at Barnard Christian Church in Barnard, Missouri at 10:30 a.m. on May 22 2021.