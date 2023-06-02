Carol Jean Osborn
1938-2023
Carol Jean Osborn, 85, of Maryville, passed from this life on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.
Carol Jean was born in Northeastern Kansas on January 29, 1938. Her parents were Roy A. and Myrtle (Wyatt) Garner. Her parents preceded her in death. She was also preceded by two sisters, Shirley Lee McBridge and Merna Rose Thomas, and her brother Darrell Garner.
She had lived in the Maryville area since 1951 and attended school here. She was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.
She had worked for Eddy’s Market, Zipp’s Restaurant, and had run the restaurant in the Northside Mall. She sold Mary Kay cosmetics in the area for years and had won many sales awards, and until recently was the night auditor for the Holiday Inn Express, Maryville.
Carol Jean was very devoted to her community and the many organizations she belonged to.
She owned CJ Ceramics and had taught ceramics for many years. She also was a Fuller Brush distributor.
She was a long-time member and office holder and organized many things in the BPW (Business and Professional Women), Maryville. She was involved with the MS Walkathon, the Community Blood Drive, and the area Hobby Show. She had won Woman of the Year for the Soroptimist Club in 1995.
She was a member of the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary, and the hospital gift shop. She was the coordinator of the Heartland Food Share. She had been a longtime member of the Chamber of Commerce, and active in the Chamber Ambassadors.
On August 14, 1977, at Lake Viking in Gallatin, Missouri, Carol Jean was united in marriage to Harold R. Osborn, Jr., and he survives of the home.
Other survivors include her brother, Larry (Kathy) Garner, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many close friends.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given in Carol Jean’s name to the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., Maryville, MO, 64468.