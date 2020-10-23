Carol J. (Hollensbe) Harris
1936-2020
Carol J. (Hollensbe) Harris, 84, passed away October 20, 2020. Carol Jean was the first of four children born to Ted and Esther Hollensbe on June 19, 1936. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri and moved with the family to Maryville, Missouri in her teens. She graduated from Horace Mann High School in June of 1954 and married Don Harris in September of the same year.
They began their married life in Maryville, moved to Kansas City and then to Raytown, Missouri where they raised their children, Debbie, Marty and Ron.
Carol was preceded in death by husband of 49 years, Don, daughter Deborah Perrin, brother Roy Hollensbe. She will be greatly missed by her survivors: sons Marty Harris, Ron Harris, sisters and brothers-in-law, Patricia and Victor Legendre, Marilyn and Ken Griggs; five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Private burial in Green Lawn Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri.