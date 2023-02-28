Carol Ann Mincy
1950-2023
Carol Ann Mincy, 72, of Maryville, Missouri passed at away at her home surrounded by loved ones on February 27, 2023.
Carol was born September 12, 1950 in Red Oak, Iowa to Jack and Evelyn (Hanson) Bellew.
On September 23, 1967 Carol was united in marriage to Larry Mincy in Red Oak, Iowa. They recently celebrated 56 years of marriage. During the early years of her marriage, Carol worked as a secretary to the City of Maryville City Manager. She held this job until her son, Brandon was born.
Carol was a very accomplished seamstress. Anyone that needed pants hemmed, zippers repaired, dresses altered, buttons replaced, names embroidered, or patches sewn onto letter jackets, Carol was the best around.
Carol was a longtime member of Laura Street Baptist Church where she played organ during Sunday church service. After church, she would travel to local nursing homes where she would play piano for the residents to enjoy.
Carol enjoyed reading, as well as planting and tending to her flowers. She very much-loved animals. She always had a dog or two to help her with alterations.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, two children Scotty and Carrie who died in infancy, and one brother Jack.
She is survived by her husband Larry of the home; son Brandon (Melissa) and grandson Kade of Des Moines, Iowa; sister Virginia (Gary) Vance of Meridian, Idaho; brother-in-law Leroy Mincy of Grant City, Missouri; along with other family, numerous nieces and nephews, and friends.
The family will hold a visitation for family and friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
Funeral services for Carol will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, Missouri. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Red Oak, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed in Carol’s name to the New Nodaway Humane Society.