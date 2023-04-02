Carl Lester Eckert
1954-2023
Carl Lester Eckert, 69, of Parnell, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at his home.
Carl was born on February 10, 1954 in Stanberry, Missouri to Lawrence F. and Gwendolyn M. (Hammonds) Eckert. He was a graduate of Sheridan High School and was a machine operator for Energizer in Maryville.
He is survived by his daughter, Laura (Noel) Jennings; son, Brandon Eckert; brother, Keith Eckert and his grandchildren, Kayla Oliver, Theron Jennings, Alexis Jennings and Phoenix Eckert.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Leland Eckert and Larry Eckert.
Services 2pm Tuesday, April 4th at Price Funeral Home. Burial Long Branch Cemetery, Gaynor, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 12 noon Tuesday, April 4th until 2pm. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Angels Vet Express, 11519 State Hwy C, Savannah, Missouri 64485.