Carl Leroy Whaley
1938-2021
Carl Leroy Whaley was born June 24, 1938, in Hopkins, Missouri, to Merle (Pat) Mary O’Riley and Harley (Bud) Ivan Whaley. As a baby Carl’s father gave him the nick name of ‘Little Captain’, then shortened to ‘Cap’. Carl ‘s education began in a single room schoolhouse, where he later graduated from Hopkins High School in 1956 as Class President.
While visiting his uncle in McMinnville, Oregon, Carl met the love of his life, Eileen Delores Potter, while cherry picking. The two tied the knot on February 14, 1958, on Valentine’s Day, and spent 59 years of marriage together. Carl joined the United States Air Force in 1957, where he served for 22 years. He was stationed in various places in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Together Carl and Eileen raised two daughters: Vicki Lynn (Schleupner) and Valerie Louise (Matazzoni), as a family they enjoyed camping and sightseeing throughout Europe and the United States. While in the Air Force Carl earned numerous awards, medals, and citations.
After retiring from the Air Force in 1979, Carl and Eileen moved back to Oregon. After working various salesmen jobs, he attended Western Oregon State College, earning both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mental health/counseling. He interned and participated in a Work Study Program at the Salem Vet Center, ultimately becoming the Team Leader. Carl found his calling helping his fellow veterans by giving them someone to talk to about their experiences, who really understood what they were going through. He also spent time at several Native American reservations around Oregon, counseling veterans and was welcomed at many Pow Wows. Even after his retirement from the VA he continued to work for the Vet Center as a subcontracted councilor.
Carl had many hobbies and interests. He enjoyed traveling and sightseeing, flowers and gardens, bird watching, carving, cooking, and taste testing, reading, crossword puzzles, or going to the coast, especially Neskowin. He was quick witted and had a wealth of knowledge. He would often take the scenic route to anywhere whenever he had the chance. Carl was a cat lover, and infamous within his family and friends as a master instigator of mischievousness, he will be deeply missed.
Carl continued to own part of the family farm in Hopkins, Missouri and would make a trek at least once or twice a year. Most of the acreage is dedicated to the Conservation Reserve Program, with the goal of restoring the land to native prairie grasses and flowers.
Carl was a member of the Coastal Carvers being the President for a few years and belonged to the USAF Security Service.
On September 5, 2017, Eileen passed away, leaving a hole in Carl’s heart that he thought could never be filled again. With the passing of Eileen, Karen Shuford, who had been his neighbor on the Little North Santiam River for over 30 years, helped with him through the grieving process where they became steadfast companions. On May 1st of 2021 Carl and Karen had a commitment ceremony to officialize their life companion titles. Karen was welcomed into Carl’s family, and Karen’s family were just as welcoming. Karen remained his life companion until his unexpected and untimely passing.
He is survived by Karen Shuford, his life partner. Vicki and Christopher Schleupner (daughter and son-in-law) and granddaughters Erin W Schleupner and Nora W Schleupner. Valerie and Fred Matazzoni (daughter and son-in-law) and granddaughter Katherine W Matazzoni, step-granddaughters Danielle Matazzoni and Regina Matazzoni and great-grandson Finn Matazzoni. Many cousins and family members and beloved friends around the country. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Eileen Delores (Potter) Whaley, parents Bud and Pat Whaley, his brother and sister-in-law Robert and Kathryn Whaley, his sister Mary Louise Whaley, and his uncles and their spouses Joseph and Lois Whaley and Roy and Mabel Whaley.
Weddle Funeral Service, Stanton, Oregon