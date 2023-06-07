Carl “KR” Raymond Pierpoint
1924-2023
Carl “KR” Raymond Pierpoint, 98, of Creston, Iowa formerly of Maryville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Creston Specialty Care.
Carl was born on October 21, 1924 in Braymer, Missouri to Claude and Mary (Miller) Pierpoint.
He graduated from New Point High School in 1942 and the University of Missouri in 1949. He served in the United States Navy during WWII. He worked for Caterpillar Tractor Co, Peoria, Illinois for 10 years and was a State Farm Agent in Maryville for 35 years. He was a member of the Maryville Country Club and attended Laura Street Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting and watercolor painting.
Carl married Mary Alice Kurtz on April 23, 1944. She preceded him in death on July 27, 2007. He was also preceded by his brother, Loren Pierpoint, grandson, Shane Simmons and granddaughter, Gayle Cordle.
Survivors include two daughters, Ann Simmons, Creston, Iowa and Kay (Norman) Medsker, Port Lucie, Florida; son Greg (Robin) Pierpoint, St. Joseph, Missouri; brother, Don (Linda) Pierpoint, Overland Park, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Anna Lou Doebbeling and Verda Kurtz, Oregon, Missouri; five grandchildren, Doug (Sara) Medsker, Guilford, Josh Simmons, Creston, Scott Pierpoint, St. Joseph, Blake Pierpoint, Kansas City, Kent Pierpoint, Overland Park; five great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Price Funeral Home. Burial Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials can be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First Street, Maryville, Missouri 64468.