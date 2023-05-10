C. Duane Hammers
1947-2023
Duane Hammers, 76, Gladstone, Missouri passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023 at NorthCare Hospice in North Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born on March 1, 1947 in Maryville, Missouri, the son of Willard Calvin Messner and Frances Jean (Hall) Messner.
Duane graduated from Sheridan High School in 1965. He was drafted into the United States Army, 11th Infantry, Blackhorse in Vietnam in 1967 as a combat infantryman, achieving the rank of Sargent. He returned to the United States August 1, 1969. He then, mentored by his uncle, Paul Hall, into the Pipefitter/Welders Union out of Grand Junction, Colorado.
On January 14, 1977 he married Debra Anne Sowerwine of Gladstone. She survives of the home. They moved to Craig, Colorado and two sons were born of this marriage, Joseph Duane Hammers, Kansas City and Samuel Paul Hammers, Kansas City. He built a stock car and raced in Hayden, Colorado – never finishing anything other than 2nd or 1st place. It was his love! Living a wonderful life in Colorado, the family had to move back to Missouri in the mid-80s.
Duane is preceded in death by his parent Willard Calvin Messner and Frances Jean Ferris, step-father, Dean Rowen Hammers, his brother Steven Dean Hammers, his uncles Paul Hall, Craig, Colorado, Reta K. Hall, Craig, Colorado, and Billy E. Hall, Ravenwood, Missouri.
He is survived by his two sons, sister Barb Hammers (Patrick) Goss, Fort Collins, Colorado and niece, Kelsey Goss, Colorado; Albert (Linda) Hall, Ravenwood; Roy (Betty) Hall Jr, Odenton, Maryland and many cousins.
Funeral arrangement were entrusted to Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Funeral services will 2:00 p.m. Friday May 12, 2023 at the funeral home. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to service time. Burial will be in Isadora Cemetery following services. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association or the DAV.