Byron E. Stites
1938-2022
Byron Eugene Stites, 83, of Hopkins, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at his home.
Byron was born on May 20, 1930 in Topeka, Kansas to Elmer and Lela (Garvitt) Stites. He was a graduate of the Hopkins High School and member of the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church, Elks Club, Eagles Lodge and the Masonic Lodges.
He married Norma Rea DeMott on July 17, 1956 in Hopkins, Missouri. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2018. He was also preceded by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Kenneth Stites.
Survivors include his children, Tina West (David Nisley), Todd (Mary Jane) Stites; four grandchildren, Casey (Jenna) West, Logan (Kara) West and Shelby and Madison Stites; five great-grandchildren, Jaxson, Layne, Stella, Austin and Morgan.
Mr. Stites has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 21st at 11am at the Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, Missouri.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.