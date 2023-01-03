BUTCH CORDELL
1949-2022
Drexal (Butch) Dean Cordell, 73, Social Circle, Georgia, passed away on December 15, 2022 at his home.
Butch was born on July 30, 1949 in Maryville, Missouri, to John Cordell and Ruth (Hart) Wright.
He was a graduate of the Hopkins High School. Butch served in the Marine Corp and Army National Guard.
Butch was preceded in death by hi parents, one infant daughter, Carrie Cordell and one granddaughter.
Butch married Jean (Cooper) Cordell, she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include four sons, Kevin (Angie) Cordell, Maryville, T.J. (Bernita) Thomas, Madison, Georgia, Jeff (Rhonda) Daws, Georgia, Jason Thomas, Georgia; three daughters, Sara Mundorf, Camdenton, Missouri, Sandy Cordell, Madison, Georgia, Jennifer Roberts, Illinois; five sisters, Connie (Tom) Kenny, Skidmore, Missouri, LeAnn (Larry) May, New Jersey, Carol (Steve) Carpenter, Farragut, Iowa, Lora (Fred) Robertson, St. Joseph, Missouri; four brothers, Buddy (Vickie) Brown, Smithville, Missouri, Steve (Debbie) Cordell, Parnell, Missouri, Erroll (Sherri) Cordell, Forsyth, Missouri, JD Cordell, Kansas City, Missouri; step-father, Dean Wright, Skidmore; daughter-in-law, Min Jung Thomas, Georgia; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 20 at Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe, Georgia. Burial at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, Monroe.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, December 19 at Meadows Funeral Home, Monroe.